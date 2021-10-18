Pune police arrests absconding accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant in connection with job fraud case

Left Menu

Pune City Police on Monday arrested accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case.

Pune City Police on Monday arrested accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case. Kiran Gosavi had made headlines after he was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in a viral selfie.

Earlier, on October 14, City police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that the lookout notice was issued for Kiran Gosavi on Wednesday which bars him from going outside the country. Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had raised objections to Gosavi's presence at the NCB office after the arrest of Aryan Khan in the drugs case.Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency. (ANI)

