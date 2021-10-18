Left Menu

Man injured at firing in broad daylight in Delhi's Kishangarh

A firing incident took place in broad daylight in southwest Delhi on Monday in which a man driving an SUV sustained bullet injuries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:08 IST
Man injured at firing in broad daylight in Delhi's Kishangarh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A firing incident took place in broad daylight in southwest Delhi on Monday in which a man driving an SUV sustained bullet injuries. The victim Shafiq alias Lucky was driving the SUV when multiple bullets were fired at him at southwest Delhi's Kishangarh. Shafiq works as a driver of a property dealer. The victim has been shifted to a nearby private hospital.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place around 1 pm. A total of four rounds were fired at the spot. One live round has also been recovered from the crime scene. Victim Shafiq received two bullet injuries one on the temple while another on the hand. Apart from the victim, two more persons Somraj alias Dhami and his personal PSO Krishan were onboard the SUV. Police said all the three were returning back from Patiala House court after attending a hearing in the case of murder of one Ashok Maan, registered in the year 2020 in which the complainant along with his brothers is accused.

The trio has alleged that relatives of deceased Ashok Maan are behind the firing incident. A case has been registered at the Kishangarh police station. The investigation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021