Six routes made operational for enhanced aerial connectivity in Northeast India

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday virtually flagged off six routes for expanding aerial connectivity in North East India. Six routes for enhanced aerial connectivity in Northeast India were made operational today.

The routes on which operations are starting today include Kolkata - Guwahati, Guwahati - Aizawl, Aizawl - Shillong, Shillong - Aizawl, Aizawl - Guwahati and Guwahati - Kolkata. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the capitals of India's northeastern states will soon be connected by rail.

"Today, we are in the process of writing a new history as far as connectivity to the northeast is concerned. This connectivity is both between hearts and infrastructure. Very soon the job of connecting the capital cities of the northeastern states by rail will be completed," Modi said. (ANI)

