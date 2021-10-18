Left Menu

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 11,099 crore in Kharif marketing season

Over 56.62 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 up to 17 October 2021, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 17:24 IST
Govt procures paddy worth Rs 11,099 crore in Kharif marketing season
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 56.62 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been procured in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 up to 17 October 2021, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.

As per an official release, "The procurement took place in states and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand."

The KMS 2021-2022 at MSP commenced recently and has benefited 37,1919 farmers with an MSP value of Rs.11,099.25 crore, read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021