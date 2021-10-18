Days after NIA raids on ISIS propaganda magazine, latest edition released

By Saurabh Trivedi A few days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in the Kashmir Valley in connection with an Islamic State (ISIS) propaganda magazine titled Voice of Hind, the publisher has released the 21st edition of the magazine.

The latest edition of the magazine was released on Saturday. It has a story titled 'We are coming' with the image of the shooting of a street vendor. A message from the publisher reads that about a year and a half ago, a small magazine was started that has today become a thorn in the eyes of the Tawagheet of the subcontinent. They have done everything to stop its publication, from carrying out dozens of raids to arresting tens of innocent Muslims, the magazine said.

A senior official said the magazine has been created and circulated from Afghanistan and Pakistan but contributors were traced to Kashmir when raids were conducted. A Telegram channel was banned after security agencies flagged it. They keep track on social media and other mediums that are used to circulate the magazine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)