Libyan oil output has risen to 1.3 mln bpd, 218 News reports

Libya's oil output has reached 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), up 100,000 bpd from the September average, Libyan TV channel 218 News cited an oil ministry official as saying on Monday.

There was no official confirmation from the government.

Also Read: Libya's foreign minister confirms departure of some foreign fighters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)