Govt buys 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in kharif marketing season for Rs 11,000 cr

The government on Monday said it has procured 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the current kharif marketing season for over Rs 11,000 crore.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

''Over 56.62 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to October 17, 2021,'' according to an official statement.

The procurement took place in states and UTs of Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

''The kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 at MSP commenced recently and has benefitted 371919 farmers with MSP value of Rs 11,099.25 crore,'' the statement said.

