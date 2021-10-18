NSUI protests against killing of civilians, jawans in J-K

Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India on Monday staged a protest against the killing of jawans and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. NSUI staged a protest under the leadership of NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan in front of Shastri Bhawan here in the national capital.

NSUI workers and activists burnt the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NSUI president Neeraj Kundan demanded, "Adequate action should be taken against the terrorist groups involved in this awful activity."He added, "Abrogation of Article 370 is of no good today. NSUI will not let innocent people get slain just because of the silent treatment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the puppet regime of Narendra Modi."

The police detained Kundan and other activists and took them to the Mandir Marg police station. A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.Security forces in the union territory, over the past few days, neutralised 13 terrorists in encounters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)