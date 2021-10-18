Left Menu

R'than govt plans industrial growth along Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline

The Rajasthan government is planning to facilitate industrial growth along the Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline project, which is expected to complete by this year-end.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:42 IST
R'than govt plans industrial growth along Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government is planning to facilitate industrial growth along the Mehsana-Bhatinda Gas Pipeline project, which is expected to complete by this year-end. The Mehsana-Bathinda trunkline (MBPL) is a 36-inch diameter pipeline, having various spur lines along the route, amounting to approximately 1,650 km. The pipeline will traverse through Gujarat (47kms), Rajasthan (1,334 km), Haryana (200 km) and Punjab (66 km). “RIICO has identified 14 categories of industries, including ceramics, glass, metal casting, textile and others that have high energy needs that can be partially or majorly suffice by use of natural gas.

“The corporation has already developed few ceramic clusters along the existing piped gas network in the state and is now planning for more industrial areas along the upcoming line,” Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said in a statement.

Availability of natural gas as affordable fuel will further extend cost advantage to the industries in the state. As the apex industrial development body of the state government, RIICO has been chalking out plans to make the advantage easily accessible for investors, he added. While natural gas has been available in and around the Alwar district for several years, recently, Baran, Bundi, Kota, Chittorgarh, and Bhilwara districts were also connected from the network.

The Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline will bring Sirohi, Jalore, Pali, Barmer, Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on the piped gas map. The gas being channelised through the pipeline will be provided to the industrial areas and respective industries via district level distributors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021