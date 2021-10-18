Left Menu

India's mineral production rises 24 pc in August

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:42 IST
India's mineral production rises 24 pc in August
  • Country:
  • India

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for August stood at 103.8, which was 23.6 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago month, the mines ministry said on Monday.

The cumulative growth for the April-August 2020 period has increased 25.1 per cent as against the year-ago period, the ministry said in a statement.

The production levels of important minerals in August 2021 stood at 539 lakh tonnes for coal, lignite (37 lakh tonnes), natural gas-utilised (2851 million cubic metres), petroleum-crude (25 lakh tonnes), and bauxite (17.37 lakh tonnes).

The output of chromite stood at 1.75 lakh tonnes, gold (89 kg), iron ore (197 lakh tonnes), manganese ore (1.80 lakh tonnes), limestone (311 lakh tonnes), and phosphorite (1.23 lakh tonnes).

The minerals whose production showed positive y-o-y growth during August 2021 were chromite, lignite, magnesite and bauxite.

Other minerals that showed negative growth were diamond, gold and petroleum (crude).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021