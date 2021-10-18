Left Menu

Uttarakhand Governor calls on PM Modi

Uttarakhand's Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:43 IST
Uttarakhand Governor calls on PM Modi
Uttarakhand Governor met PM Modi in Delhi on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes amid a situation of massive rainfall in the state.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took detailed information from officials concerned about the situation of excessive rainfall in the state. He has been taking stock of the situation from the disaster control room of the state's secretariat. "I am continuously taking stock of the rain falling in different areas of the state. Taking information about the rain situation in the districts from all the district magistrates over the phone, instructions have been given to provide every hourly report of the rain and traffic situation in the district," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state on Monday. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. The IMD in a tweet yesterday said that as a result of westerly disturbances interaction with low-level easterlies, Uttarakhand and other states would be experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activity.

"Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, West UP and Haryana on 17th and 18th as a result of WD interaction with low-level easterlies. Cloud drifting towards West UP and southeast Haryana from the low-pressure area over Telangana begins from today afternoon," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021