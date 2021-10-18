Left Menu

Rajasthan govt aims to provide Rs 18,500-cr crop loans to farmers in 2021-22

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 18:57 IST
Rajasthan govt aims to provide Rs 18,500-cr crop loans to farmers in 2021-22
The Rajasthan government has set a target to provide crop loans of Rs 18,500 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to the farmers associated with cooperative banks.

In a statement, the state's Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana on Monday said the target of disbursement of crop loans has been increased from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 18,500 crore in the year 2021-22.

This is to provide more short-term crop loans to the farmers associated with cooperative banks, Anjana added.

In this way, farmers will get more crop loans of Rs 2,500 crore in the current financial year.

The minister said that in the order of the budget announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 2.40 lakh new farmers have done registration and applied online portal in the current year. Out of this, 1.25 lakh new farmers have been benefited from crop loans at a zero interest rate scheme.

In the kharif season 2021, crop loans amounting to Rs 9,359.87 crore have been disbursed to about 25.68 lakh farmers by cooperative banks.

