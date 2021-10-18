Left Menu

Kerala: Two shutters of Idukki dam to be opened tomorrow

Two shutters of the Idukki dam will be opened on Tuesday, said Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustine on Monday.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two shutters of the Idukki dam will be opened on Tuesday, said Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustine on Monday. The decision was taken in a meeting with experts of the water resources department. A total of 64 families will be shifted from the area.

Earlier in the day, an orange alert was issued for the Idukki dam reservoir from 7 am on Monday by the Dam Safety Authority of the state. As rains lashed the state causing landslides and flash floods in several parts, the authorities intensified measures to prevent casualties. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in Kerala for 3-4 days from October 13 due to the influence of the eastern wind and as part of this, yellow alerts have been issued in 10 districts on October 20 and in six districts on October 21.

The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the national weather forecasting agency has predicted that heavy rains will continue till Monday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

