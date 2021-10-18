Left Menu

CBSE clarifies it hasn't issued date sheet for term 1 exam in November

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday said that CBSE has not released any official notification of examinations dates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
CBSE said, "It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exam in November 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now." (ANI)

