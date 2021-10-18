Left Menu

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla demands strict action against terror outfits

Condemning the terrorist attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that strict action should be taken against terror organisations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:40 IST
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the terrorist attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said that strict action should be taken against terror organisations. Shukla, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President, said, "We strongly condemn killings (in J&K). Strict action should be taken against terror orgs. As far as match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC's int'l commitments you can't refuse to play against anyone. You've to play in ICC tournaments."

There were talks that the BCCI and the government should reconsider playing Pakistan in the ICC men's T20 World Cup as in the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. Shukla said while strict action should be taken against terror organisations, the match against Pakistan has to be played as it is an ICC tournament. A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. Security forces in the union territory, over the past few days, neutralised 13 terrorists in encounters.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

