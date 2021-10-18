Left Menu

Bihar govt urges J-K administration to ensure security of migrants in UT

After the killings of labourers from Bihar in Kashmir by terrorists, the Nitish Kumar Government has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure the security of the migrants in the UT.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:10 IST
Bihar govt urges J-K administration to ensure security of migrants in UT
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the killings of labourers from Bihar in Kashmir by terrorists, the Nitish Kumar Government has urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure the security of the migrants in the UT. According to the official statement, the Bihar government requested for the Jammu -and Kashmir administration to identify the areas where the natives of the state dwell and deploy police forces to ensure security.

The Bihar government requested an enquiry by a special team and demanded strict punishment for the culprits. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and raised concerns over the killings of the native of the state living in the union territory.

Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir counterpart and the chief secretary of the union territory. According to, state government statement, Viranjan Paswan alias Virendra of Bhagalpur was killed by terrorists on October 5. Another native of Bihar's Banka Arvind Kumar Shah was killed by terrorists on October 15.

Further, terrorists fired upon three labourers including Raja Reshi Dev (19), Joginder Rishi Dev (30) and Chunchun Reshi Dev in Wanpoh, Kulgam on October 17. Raja and Joginder have died while Chunchun Reshi Dev is undergoing treatment. All of the three hail from Bihar's Araria district. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021