Privatisation of Vizag steel plant is injustice to people, says Telangana Congress leader

(ANI)

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:30 IST
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday condemned the move to privatise Vizag steel plant and said that the NDA government "wants to privatise all public sector undertakings". "Many people have sacrificed their lives for the Vizag steel plant. There is a slogan 'Vizag ukku andhrula hakku' (Vizag steel plant is our right). This (disinvestment) is injustice and condemnable, NDA's ideology of privatising all the public sector is wrong," Rao told ANI.

He said privatisation of public sector undertakings also means an end to reservation for Dalits and other weaker sections at these undertakings. He urged party leaders to make all efforts to stop privatisation of public sector units by the central government.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) earlier this year decided for the 100 per cent disinvestment in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)- Vizag Steel Plant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

