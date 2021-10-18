Left Menu

Free water scheme benefits 56 per cent consumers: Goa CM to Assembly

The Centre has approved Rs 300 crore to commemorate 60 years of Goas Liberation, of which Rs 100 crore has been received by the state, he said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:47 IST
Free water scheme benefits 56 per cent consumers: Goa CM to Assembly
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday informed the Assembly that his government's free water supply scheme had benefited 56 per cent consumers.

The scheme, in which household gets 16,000 litres of water free per month, was started from September 1 this year.

Addressing the House during passing of Demands for Grants of Rs 775 crore, Sawant said the government was working on the lines of 'save water for free water'. Speaking about the finances of the state, the CM said Goa had borrowed Rs 1,100 crore till date against a limit of Rs 3,200 crore, adding that the state had received Rs 97.66 crore of special assistance during the current financial year, while projects of Rs 37 crore had been sent to the Central government for approval.

He also said it had reduced the interest on loans it had taken from 13 per cent to 8 per cent, adding that his government was moving forward with social security initiatives, while subsidies for all schemes had been paid in time.

''Around 90 per cent of bills raised till June, 2021 by various departments, government run corporations have been paid. The Centre has approved Rs 300 crore to commemorate 60 years of Goa's Liberation, of which Rs 100 crore has been received by the state,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021