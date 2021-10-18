'Kheer' of Kalanamak rice with which Buddha broke fast is to be given as 'prasad' after inauguration of Kushinagar int'l airport

The inauguration of Kushinagar international airport will be marked by the distribution of 'Buddha Prasad', made up of the district's famous Kalanamak rice among dignitaries, including Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksha, who will grace the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the international airport -- 29th in India and fourth in Uttar Pradesh -- on October 20 near the site of Gautam Buddha's Mahaparinirvana. The inauguration of the international airport at the crucial centre Buddha Circuit comprising Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya, will see the first international flight landing here from Sri Lanka, carrying 25 dignitaries and 100 Buddhist monks.

And Kalanamak rice is a district's speciality, finding mention in the work of the first Chinese traveller and Buddhist monk Fa-Hien who visited India in the early fifth century in search of holy Buddhist scripture.

"It is believed that Lord Budhha broke his fast by eating 'kheer' of Kalanamak rice and distributing it among his disciples,'' said Ram Chet Chowdhary, the chairman of the Participatory Rural Development Foundation.

With the consent of the Uttar Pradesh government, the foundation will get prepared the 'prasad' of Kalanamak rice and distribute it among dignitaries and others after the inauguration of the airport which falls on a Purnima, a full moon day, equally pious for Hindus and Buddhists. Known for its taste, aroma and nutritional properties, Kalanamak rice is a hallmark of Kushinagar and adjoining districts Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj and Sant Kabir Nagar, pointed out PRDF chairman.

It has also been chosen under the Yogi Adityanath government's "One District One Product Programme (ODOP)" for global promotion of one special product from each district, he added. "Lord Buddha had even advised farmers to grow 'Kalanamak' rice," he said, adding even the Chinese traveller Fa-Hien, had mentioned the rice as a prominent agricultural produce of Birdpur block under the Siddharth Nagar district.

Over the years, the farming of the rice decreased, but now with the state government's efforts, it has increased to an area of over 50,000 hectares, he added.

