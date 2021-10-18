Left Menu

Defence secretary inaugurates training programme for IDES officers, DGDE staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 20:59 IST
Defence secretary inaugurates training programme for IDES officers, DGDE staff
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday inaugurated a training programme on the latest survey and mapping technologies for officers of the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES) and technical staff of Directorate General Defence Estates, an official statement said.

With over 18 lakh acres of estates, Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) is one of the largest land-managers of the government land.

The defence ministry's statement said that the training programme will give exposure to trainees about new technologies such as satellite imagery processing and drone imagery processing.

Kumar hoped that just after completion of training, the officers will adopt these new technologies for quick completion of ongoing land survey by DGDE.

The first batch of training started at National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad after Kumar's inauguration on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021