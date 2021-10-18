Defence secretary inaugurates training programme for IDES officers, DGDE staff
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday inaugurated a training programme on the latest survey and mapping technologies for officers of the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES) and technical staff of Directorate General Defence Estates, an official statement said.
With over 18 lakh acres of estates, Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) is one of the largest land-managers of the government land.
The defence ministry's statement said that the training programme will give exposure to trainees about new technologies such as satellite imagery processing and drone imagery processing.
Kumar hoped that just after completion of training, the officers will adopt these new technologies for quick completion of ongoing land survey by DGDE.
The first batch of training started at National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad after Kumar's inauguration on Monday.
