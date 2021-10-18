Wrestler Vinesh Phogat meets PM Modi

Left Menu

Olympian Vinesh Phogat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and thanked him for interacting with her and her family despite his busy schedule.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 21:50 IST
Olympian Vinesh Phogat, family meet PM Narendra Modi (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Olympian Vinesh Phogat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and thanked him for interacting with her and her family despite his busy schedule. "Great meeting the honourable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for the sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfil your promise of interacting with me and my family," the wrestler said in a tweet.

Vinesh Phogat was a strong medal hope for India at the Tokyo Olympics but lost in the quarterfinals of the women's Freestyle 53kg event. She had met the Prime Minister during the breakfast meeting at his residence with the Olympians in August after their return from the event.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have told the athletes to not get arrogant in victory and not get bogged down by defeat. Vinesh Phogat had undergone a successful elbow surgery in September this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

