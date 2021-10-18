Left Menu

CBSE releases date sheet for 10, 12 term-1 exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams. Term 1 exams will take place in November-December.

For class 10, exams will take place from November 30 to December 11 and for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22. The duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes.

CBSE said that students should visit the CBSE website for the authenticity of any information. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

