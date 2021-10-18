Telangana CM to hold meet with Ministers, officials on Oct 20 to check drug menace

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with Ministers and officials on October 20 to formulate a firm strategy to check illegal transportation of banned intoxicating drugs in the State.

Rao has convened the meeting against the backdrop of rise in drug menace in the country and to put in place measures to arrest the problem, an official press release said. The meeting would be attended by state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and senior police and excise officials, the release said. Observing that the State government has successfully controlled the problems of illicit liquor and playing cards clubs after the formation of the State (in 2014), the release said the meeting on October 20 would discuss measures to curb the twin problems effectively in the future. The meeting would draw up an action plan to prevent youth from falling into the trap of drug abuse. Meanwhile, a separate press release quoted Rao as saying that the State government would procure paddy in the present monsoon season as it was done last year and that the farmers need not feel anxious about paddy procurement.

