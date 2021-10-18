Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

Updated: 18-10-2021 22:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday. As per the health bulletin, the state recorded 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,39,816. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.12 per cent.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 28,008. Further, with 2078 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who recovered from the disease has gone up to 64,21,756. The recovery rate in the state is currently at 97.4 per cent.

Out of 6,11,16,353 COVID-19 samples collected 65,93,182 samples tested positive for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 2,08,613 people in the state are under home and 961 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state capital Mumbai reported 373 new COVID-19 cases, 543 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in Mumbai currently stands at 4,853. Mumbai had yesterday recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March 26, 2020. (ANI)

