BJP delegation meets Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata over ISKCON temple violence in Noakhali

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata over the incident where an ISKCON temple in Noakhali, Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob. The BJP delegation was led by the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP also held processions in several districts in West Bengal marking the protest against attacks on Hindu temples and minorities in Bangladesh. A mob attacked an ISKCON temple in Bangladesh's Noakhali district on Friday in which a devotee was allegedly killed.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the recent series of violent attacks at Hindu minority in Bangladesh, the ISKCON called upon the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence and demanded that perpetrators of the attacks should be brought to justice. In an official statement issued on Sunday (local time), the worldwide International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) said multiple temples, homes, shops and individuals were attacked across several districts of the country and several innocent members of the Hindu minority were killed.

A series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh took place in the last few days during the Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)

