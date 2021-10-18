Left Menu

DMK charitable trust donates Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) charitable trust on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-10-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 22:54 IST
DMK charitable trust donates Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) charitable trust on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said in a tweet, "With our brethren in Kerala affected by torrential rains and floods, DMK Charitable Trust donates 1 crore INR for the efforts undertaken to alleviate their suffering. Let's embrace humanity and support them in this time of need."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in Kerala for 3-4 days from October 13 due to the influence of the eastern wind and as part of this, yellow alerts have been issued in 10 districts on October 20 and in six districts on October 21.The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the national weather forecasting agency has predicted that heavy rains will continue till Monday evening.A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed in the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021