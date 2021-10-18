DMK charitable trust donates Rs 1 crore for Kerala flood relief

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) charitable trust on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said in a tweet, "With our brethren in Kerala affected by torrential rains and floods, DMK Charitable Trust donates 1 crore INR for the efforts undertaken to alleviate their suffering. Let's embrace humanity and support them in this time of need."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in Kerala for 3-4 days from October 13 due to the influence of the eastern wind and as part of this, yellow alerts have been issued in 10 districts on October 20 and in six districts on October 21.The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the national weather forecasting agency has predicted that heavy rains will continue till Monday evening.A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed in the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning. (ANI)

