Left Menu

If situation is getting out of control in J-K, Biharis are capable of settling it: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Regarding the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that if the situation is getting out of control, then Biharis are capable of settling the Kashmir issue.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:02 IST
If situation is getting out of control in J-K, Biharis are capable of settling it: Jitan Ram Manjhi
Bihar Ex-Chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regarding the killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that if the situation is getting out of control, then Biharis are capable of settling the Kashmir issue.

Manjhi said, "There is no doubt that the government is making all efforts... Still, incidents are taking place. So I say that if the situation is getting out of control, we Biharis will settle the Kashmir issue if it's left to us."

When asked how he would sort out the issue, he said, "We will form a strategy. We will talk to people. We have excellent officers in Bihar. With their help, we will sort out the issue."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021