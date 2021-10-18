Left Menu

Delhi govt set to launch Rojgaar 2.0 app to provide jobs to youth

After launching the Rojgaar Bazaar portal last year that became a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi, the government is all set to create the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India, said a press release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:16 IST
Delhi govt set to launch Rojgaar 2.0 app to provide jobs to youth
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After launching the Rojgaar Bazaar portal last year that became a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi, the government is all set to create the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India, said a press release. Based on the experiences of the Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal and to drive employment linkages across Delhi, the government had decided to upgrade the current Rojgaar Bazaar portal to bring in best-in-class practices from national and international job portals. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0 would be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched by any state government to provide all employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.

In a statement Manish Sisodia said, ''Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal was launched in August 2020 by CM Arvind Kejriwal at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic and turned out to be a lifeline for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi. Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgar Bazaar portal. The new Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal will bring all the services related to skill training, career guidance and job matching on a first-of-its kind digital platform in India.'' Sisodia said, ''This platform will also provide a range of other critical services. This will range from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers' ability to gain meaningful livelihoods. While services such as skilling and career guidance will help the job seeker to pursue an aspirational career, a strong analytics platform will provide the Government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on ground positive impact.''

These benefits will be extended further to the unorganised workers also. As a substantial number of unorganised workers cannot access the digital platform, the Delhi government will also institutionalise physical centres to increase access to Rozgar Bazaar platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021