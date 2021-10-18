Left Menu

International flights linking Srinagar directly with rest of the world to start on Oct 23

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday held a meeting regarding the operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport, necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said an official press release.

International flights linking Srinagar directly with rest of the world to start on Oct 23
Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday held a meeting regarding the operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport, necessary arrangements needed to put in place and management of passengers in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said an official press release. The operation of international flights will start from October 23 which will connect Kashmir directly with the rest of the world. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Director Airport Authority Srinagar, Regional Director Bureau of Civil Aviation, Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Commandant CISF, Airport Srinagar, CMO Budgam, CMO Srinagar and Dr Gazala of Airport Srinagar.

On this occasion, the Director of Airport Authority gave a presentation regarding the layout plan for operation and regulation of activities at the airport. A threadbare discussion was held over the management of passengers during the arrival and departure of domestic and international flights keeping the sensitivity of the Covid pandemic in view besides the arrangements for immigration and customs. On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner directed officers to execute arrangements meticulously including the management and regulation of passengers, segregation of domestic and international passengers, conduct Rapid PCR at Airport for international passengers besides mandatory RTPCR test before 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed the issue of brick kilns within the 8 km radius of Srinagar International Airport and alternative approach road besides other issues. Further, the Div Com directed the CMO Srinagar to establish an RT-PCR testing facility at Tourist Reception Centre with a dedicated team. (ANI)

