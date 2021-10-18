President Kovind greets people on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

"On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birthday which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my greetings to all our fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," the President said in his message.

He said Prophet Muhammad's life is an example of fraternity, compassion and affection. "He will always remain a source of inspiration for humanity. Let us take inspiration from his life and ideals and work for the prosperity of the society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country," the President said. (ANI)

