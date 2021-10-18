Left Menu

Kerala reports 6,676 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 6,676 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:39 IST
Kerala reports 6,676 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 6,676 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per a health bulletin from the state government, 11,023 people recovered from the virus and 60 people succumbed to it in the last 24 hours.

The state has 83,184 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 26,925.A total of 68,668 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Personal frustrations of police officials must not affect interaction with public: Kerala CM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021