Left Menu

One more body recovered from Kokkayar, search operation completed

One more dead body was recovered from a landslide-affected area in Kokkayar of Idukki district, said the district administration.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:40 IST
One more body recovered from Kokkayar, search operation completed
Personnel invoved in relief operation (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One more dead body was recovered from a landslide-affected area in Kokkayar of Idukki district, said the district administration. With this, the bodies of all the missing persons have been recovered from Kokkayar.

So far, 24 deaths (Kottayam 14 and Idukki 10) have been recorded in Kokkayar. Search operations at Kokkayar are completed. A red alert has been issued for the Kakki dams in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar, and Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty, Lower Periyar and Moozhiyar in Idukki district.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Mattupetty, Ponmudi, and Pampa. Blue alert has been declared in Edamalayar dam in Ernakulam district. The water level of the Peechi and Chimney dams of the Irrigation Department is on red alert. Kallada, Chulliyar, Meenkara, Malampuzha and Mangalam are on orange alert and Vazhani and Pothundi are on blue alert. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021