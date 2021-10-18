Left Menu

Karnataka govt to make Master Plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that a meeting would be convened to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:47 IST
Karnataka govt to make Master Plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that a meeting would be convened to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru's drainage system. He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the rain-affected areas of HSR Layout, Madivala, Hosur road and Silk Board Junction.

The chief minister said that action would be taken to deepen the lakes to enhance their storage capacity. Observing that layouts adjacent to Agara lakes were being inundated, he said that water from around 15-20 lakes situated at a higher level is flowing to Agara lake. Officials have been instructed to undertake the repair work of the main drainage and increase the capacity to prevent this, he said.

The chief minister said that he has instructed officials to construct separate drainage for layouts around Agara lake within 4-5 months. Action will be taken to separate sewage and drainage water, he added. Noting the level difference in UGDs in the layouts, Bommai said that instructions have been given to fix the issue. Though the capacity of Agara STP is 35 MLD, it is only treating 25 MLD of water. The CM said that during the review, it was also observed that the treated water was also flowing into the drainage. Hence the Chief Commissioner was instructed to immediately take action to direct the treated water to the lakes, he explained.

The chief minister further said that the 4 MLD STP, adjacent to the Madivala lake has not been working and instructions were given to complete the work within 4-5 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

Google partners with NBA to take fans closer to game with Pixel, Search

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021