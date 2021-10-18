Left Menu

ECoR supplies record 66 rakes of coal in one day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 23:55 IST
East Coast Railway on Monday said it has set a record in single-day coal loading as it supplied 66 rakes of the dry fuel from Odisha's Talcher to different parts of the country.

The initiative was taken to enhance coal supply to power plants, an ECoR official said. On Sunday, ECoR supplied 2.6 lakh tonne of coal to Delhi, Punjab, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh from Talcher loading points.

East Coast Railway general manager Vidya Bhushan congratulated all employees for their commitment and urged them to continue with their efforts to increase the supply of coal to thermal power plants.

