Algeria's Sonatrach chief says we are fulfilling our gas contracts - interview

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:07 IST
Representative Image
The chief executive of Algeria's state oil and gas company Sonatrach said on Monday that the company is fulfilling their gas contracts.

Toufik Hakkar, in an interview with state TV, said that the company is fulfilling the gas supplies it is contracted to with "historical customers," including Italy and Spain.

