Iran's Raisi says nuclear talks with major powers should be result-oriented
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 19-10-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 00:11 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran backs talks with six major powers that are result-oriented, Iranian hardline President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, as Tehran and six powers struggled to overcome snags in resumption of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
"We are serious about result-oriented negotiations ... the unjust U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran must be lifted," Raisi told state TV.
