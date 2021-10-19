Left Menu

Passengers rescued from vehicle stuck on Badrinath highway amid landslide, rainfall

Amid a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, passengers were rescued from a vehicle stuck in Lambagad drain on Badrinath highway on Monday.

ANI | Badrinath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 08:33 IST
Visulas from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, passengers were rescued from a vehicle stuck in Lambagad drain on Badrinath highway on Monday. Efforts are being made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to retrieve the vehicle, the BRO informed.

Debris has blocked Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath highway and has damaged dozens of vehicles in Sirobagad. The link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides. Landslides were triggered due to incessant rains in the area for the past 4 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning. As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. (ANI)

