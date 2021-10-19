Left Menu

Odisha to organise maiden eco retreat fest at virgin Pentha beach

Cultural festivals, food festivals and trekking in the nearby mangrove forest are the added attractions of the event, Kendrapara Sub-collector Niranjan Behera said.Last year, the department had organized a three month-long eco-retreat festival at Nalitapatia village, close to the Bhitarkanika national park.The Tourism department will shortly begin the online booking of the tents for the festival, district tourist officer Himalaya Tripathy said.The camp is contiguous to the good looking mangrove and casuarina forest cover.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 19-10-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 10:21 IST
Odisha to organise maiden eco retreat fest at virgin Pentha beach
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tourism Department has decided to organize an eco-retreat festival in a bid to give exposure to the serene beach at Pentha in Odisha's Kendrapara district, officials said.

The festival of this nature is being organized for the first time at the scenic beach. It will be a three-and-a-half-month-long event that is scheduled to commence from November 15, a district official said.

Fifteen luxury tents will be pitched for the tourists' stay amid the lap of nature for 106 days. Cultural festivals, food festivals, and trekking in the nearby mangrove forest are the added attractions of the event, Kendrapara Sub-collector Niranjan Behera said.

Last year, the department had organized a three-month-long eco-retreat festival at Nalitapatia village, close to the Bhitarkanika national park.

The Tourism department will shortly begin the online booking of the tents for the festival, district tourist officer Himalaya Tripathy said.

The camp is contiguous to the good-looking mangrove and casuarina forest cover. Nature lovers will relish the picturesque beauty of the beach, an official said.

The festival is likely to generate income for the locals. A photo exhibition, seminar exhibition of films on Bhitarkanika and its rich flora and fauna will also be held during the fete.

It's a virgin beach situated amid idyllic surroundings. In close proximity to the tranquil beach, luxuriant mangrove and casuarina forest cover add to the attraction of the spot. It's an exciting eco-tourism spot.

Pentha beach is still unexplored as a tourist destination, Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo said.

The Tourism department has rightly decided to organize an eco-retreat festival at Pentha to promote beach tourism at Pantha, Sahoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar dam to be opened tomorrow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021