Left Menu

CBSE extends last date for registration of CTET 2021 to Oct 25

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from October 19 to October 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 12:18 IST
CBSE extends last date for registration of CTET 2021 to Oct 25
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the online application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from October 19 to October 25. As per the official notification, candidates can submit their fees by October 26 (3:30 pm).

CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode only. The online application process for the examination started on September 20 this year.

As per the notification, one more examination city has been created at Leh for the convenience of aspirants. Moreover, candidates who wish to make corrections to their particulars in the online application form or change their city can do so from October 28 to November 3. Candidates with a post-graduation qualification with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated BEd-MEd can also apply for the exam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021