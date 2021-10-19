Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Cloudburst reported in Nainital, some people sustain injuries

A cloudburst was reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 13:23 IST
Uttarakhand: Cloudburst reported in Nainital, some people sustain injuries
Visuals of the spot where cloudburst occurred.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A cloudburst was reported in a village of Ramgarh in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Teams of police and administration were rushed to the spot.

Speaking to the media, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Preeti Priyadarshini informed that some injured persons have been rescued from the spot. "Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district, their actual number is yet to be ascertained," she said.

Earlier in the day, Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours. An under-construction bridge over the Chalthi River in Champawat got washed away due to a rise in water level today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra has been halted, and passengers en route to Badrinath Temple were stopped in safe places. According to the Chamoli district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the national highway to re-open as it is blocked due to falling debris following incessant rains in the districts. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a telephonic conversation with Dhami today to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from the state, who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains.

Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021