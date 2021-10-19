AGEL funds a new gallery at London-based science museum

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has become the title funder of a new gallery - Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery - at the London-based Science Museum. The gallery will examine how the world can undergo the fastest energy transition in history to curb climate change, a company statement said. According to a statement, today the science museum announced a landmark new gallery, with Adani Green Energy Limited as title funder, examining how the world can undergo the fastest energy transition in history to curb climate change. The announcement was made as delegates arrived for a Global Investment Summit hosted at the museum by Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

The gallery will explore the latest climate science and the energy revolution needed to cut global dependence on fossil fuels and achieve the Paris targets to limit global warming to around 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Visitors to the new gallery will see how data visualizations and future projections are key to generating knowledge, informing decisions about how we live, and stimulating creative and innovative solutions. ''Imagining our collective future, as this gallery will encourage, provides us all with a powerful action program,'' said Dame Mary Archer, Chair of the Science Museum Group, in the statement. The gallery will highlight moments from the past when energy futures were imagined. For example, it was by imagining a world powered through electricity that American inventor Thomas Edison created the world's first public electricity network in 1882. Mains cables known as Edison tubes connected the first coal-fired electricity power station to nearby homes and businesses in London. This revolutionary network established how electricity is supplied today. A rare surviving Edison tube, on display for the first time after recently joining the Science Museum Group Collection, will enable visitors to marvel at this engineering feat when the new gallery opens in 2023.

The gallery will draw on the Science Museum Group Collection and loans, deploying a range of interactive and digital storytelling techniques to reveal the latest science as well as exploring energy revolutions of the past and future.

The energy revolution is supported by Adani Green Energy, the leading solar power developer that aims to be the world's largest renewable power generating company by 2030, as title funder. Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Green Energy said, ''The Renewable Energy revolution to get to this point has been remarkable. The limitless power of the wind and Sun is awe-inspiring and our ability to harness that power is finally within reach.

"There is so much to learn from the history of this journey as the world writes a cleaner future and who better than the Science Museum team to depict this inspiration.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)