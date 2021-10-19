Left Menu

Uttrakhand Rains: Naini Lake level at record 12.2 feet, overflowing water enters Nainital's residential areas

Water from a swollen Naini Lake in Uttrakhand's Nainital on Tuesday entered residential areas of Nainital district, following continuous rainfall, which led the lake to record its highest-ever water level of 12.2 feet.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:30 IST
Uttrakhand Rains: Naini Lake level at record 12.2 feet, overflowing water enters Nainital's residential areas
Flooded roads have disrupted the normalcy of everyday life in Nainital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water from a swollen Naini Lake in Uttrakhand's Nainital on Tuesday entered residential areas of Nainital district, following continuous rainfall, which led the lake to record its highest-ever water level of 12.2 feet. During the last 24 hours, about 500 mm of rainfall was recorded, according to officials.

Due to continuous rains, the water of the lake overflowed and entered the road leading to the office of the District Magistrate. Water has entered into many shops, disrupting economic activity.

Road connectivity of Nainital with other parts of the country has also been cut off by heavy rains. All the roads leading to Kaladhungi, Haldwani, Bhawali have been closed by debris due to landslides. Heavy rainfall has caused immense inconvenience to the people, especially the tourists who have come to Nainital. They have been forced to confine themselves inside their hotel rooms. Some tourists were seen roaming in the streets during this time.

"It is getting very scary. We are scared of staying shut inside our hotels. We are also looking for a new hotel since we are being asked to pay the rent for the next day as well," said a tourist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state. Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021