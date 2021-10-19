Left Menu

Vistadome Train Services from Assam's Tinsukia to Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun to start from Oct 23

Vistadome Train Services from Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh will start from October 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 14:40 IST
Vistadome Train Services from Assam's Tinsukia to Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun to start from Oct 23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistadome Train Services from Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh will start from October 23. An official statement by the Northern Railways informed, "Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will formally start Vistadome services between Tinsukia and Naharlagun from October 23."

The Vistadome train, which will run four days a week will have every facility for the passengers. Before the service gets started, the NF Railway ran this new train on a trial basis from Tinsukia to Naharlagun yesterday.

The Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021