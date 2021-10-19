Left Menu

Uttarakhand rains: Elephant stuck on island in raging Gaula river rescued

An elephant stranded on a piece of land in a raging Gaula river in Uttrakhand was on Tuesday rescued by Forest Department officials.

ANI | Haldwani (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 14:45 IST
Visual of an elephant that got trapped on a piece of land in Gaula river. (Photo/ANI).
  India
  • India

An elephant stranded on a piece of land in a raging Gaula river in Uttrakhand was on Tuesday rescued by Forest Department officials. Heavy rainfall in the state over the past few days led to the water level of the river surpassing the danger level.

Consequently, the elephant was trapped on a piece of land in the raging Gaula river, between Halduchaur and Lalkuan. The elephant was seen in a viral video moving around in circles on a small patch of land.

The video has been authenticated by officials of the Wildlife Team. Sandeep Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said, "We got information about an elephant stuck on an island in a river. The Forest Team was sent to the spot and rescued him. He has been sent to the forest and we are keeping a track of his movements."

Visuals of flooding were seen from various parts of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state. Dhami on Monday took a detailed review of the situation.

National forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state and heavy rainfall has been predicted for the next few days. (ANI)

