Dry weather likely to prevail in U'khand for next 3 days: IMD

Dry weather is likely to exist in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, said the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday. This news pours in after torrential rainfall wrecked the state of Uttarakhand over the past few days.

In a tweet, the weather agency wrote, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, 19 October 2021." "As predicted rainfall activity has reduced significantly over northwest and adjoining central India from today. However, due to western disturbance and its interaction with easterlies at lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on today and dry weather subsequent 3 days," the tweet read.

The department said a fresh western disturbance is also very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from October 22 and cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on October 22 with isolated heavy rainfall on October 23. The meteorological department also said that an intense spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over East and North-East India very till October 20 and thereafter.

" Intense spell of rainfall activity very likely to continue over East and Northeast India very till 20 October 2021 and reduction thereafter. Fresh spell of rainfall activity over south peninsular India (Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Coastal & SIK) during next 4-5 days," read the tweet by the department. States of Uttarakhand, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days. (ANI)

