Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Tuesday rose Rs 68 to Rs 8,050 per quintal in the futures trade, as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for the October delivery went up by Rs 68, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 8,050 per quintal with an open interest of 350 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

