Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey of rainfall affected areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:00 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducting aerial survey of rain affected areas today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall. Later, the state chief minister also reviewed the assessment of losses caused by incessant rainfall after reaching Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar also accompanied him. According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

"Five deaths were reported on Monday in Pauri and Champawat due to heavy rainfall. 11 people lost their lives in Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar today," said SA Murugesan, Secretary of the State Disaster Management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

