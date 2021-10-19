Halliburton posts Q3 profit as higher oil prices fuel drilling demand

Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand rebounded for its oilfield services from oil and gas producers resuming drilling after crude prices hit pre-pandemic levels.

The Houston-based company posted net income attributable to the company of $236 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, last year.

