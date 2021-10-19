Left Menu

Halliburton posts Q3 profit as higher oil prices fuel drilling demand

Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand rebounded for its oilfield services from oil and gas producers resuming drilling after crude prices hit pre-pandemic levels. Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs with global crude prices climbing 4.5% in the quarter ended Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 16:21 IST
Halliburton posts Q3 profit as higher oil prices fuel drilling demand
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • United States

Halliburton Co on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as demand rebounded for its oilfield services from oil and gas producers resuming drilling after crude prices hit pre-pandemic levels.

Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs with global crude prices climbing 4.5% in the quarter ended Sept. 30 and about 63% so far this year, helped by OPEC+'s decision to stay with its planned output increase rather than boosting it further in the face of global concerns about energy supply. The price increase has also prompted some U.S. producers to increase drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising to 521 rigs at the end of the third quarter, compared with 470 at the close of the June quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

"I see a multi-year upcycle unfolding. Structural global commodity tightness drives increased demand for our services, both internationally and in North America," Halliburton Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said. The Houston-based company posted net income attributable to company of $236 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021