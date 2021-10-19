Mubadala-backed GlobalFoundries targets valuation of nearly $25 bln in U.S. IPO

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of around $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. In a filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries set a price range of between $42 and $47 a share for its stock market flotation.

Reuters was first to report in August that GlobalFoundries had filed for an IPO in New York that could value the company at around $25 billion.

